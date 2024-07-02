UniCredit Bank’s Schulze to speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024

Robert Schulze, head of pricing and risk model infrastructure at UniCredit Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 about AI in financial services.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together industry experts to discuss banking automation, AI, regulation, payments and more.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

In the first quarter of 2024, Italy-based UniCredit Bank’s profit jumped 24% year over year to $2.8 billion, according to its May 7 earnings report.

In April, the bank partnered with Mastercard to upgrade its debit and credit card capabilities, according to a Unicredit release.

Schulze, who has served in his role at the bank since 2017, will speak on Monday, Oct. 7, at 1:15 p.m. (GMT+1) on the panel topic “The AI revolution in banking: A roadmap for the future.”

During the session, panelists will discuss:

AI use cases;

Automation spend; and

AI governance.

Schulze joins Zahra Gill, head of enhanced due diligence and financial crime strategy and change lead at the London-based Starling Bank, on the panel.

Apply to speak and register here for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.