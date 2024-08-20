ClearBank’s Jonny Fry featured fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024

Jonny Fry, head of digital assets strategy at ClearBank and chief executive of TeamBlockchain, will be featured in a fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 on Monday, Oct. 7, at 2:15 p.m. GMT +1.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at the Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together industry experts to discuss automation, payments, AI and the future of banking.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

During the fireside chat, Fry will discuss:

ClearBank’s API-driven strategy;

Digital assets vs. electronic assets; and

The future of digital money on the business economy.

The Bristol, U.K.-based ClearBank’s banking license was authorized earlier this month by the European Central Bank, allowing the fintech to offer clearing and embedded banking services, according to ClearBank.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.