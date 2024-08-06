Mastercard Open Banking’s Katharina Luschnik to speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024

Katharina Luschnik, vice president for product sales and open banking at Mastercard, will speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 about how to approach data quality.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together industry experts to discuss bank automation, payments, AI and data.

Mastercard taps AI to help structure data that it collects from more than 3,000 bank clients, Jess Turner, executive vice president of global banking and API at Mastercard, previously told Bank Automation News.

Using AI, the tech giant can categorize data, making the data more usable and accessible, she said.

Luschnik will speak Monday, Oct. 7, at 3:15 p.m. (GMT+1) on the panel “The data imperative: Pursuing a clean data future.”

During the session, panelists will discuss:

Data management protocols;

Creating a data-first strategy; and

Storing data.

