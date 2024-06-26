Tech leader at Starling Bank to speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024

Zahra Gill, head of enhanced due diligence and financial crime strategy and change lead at Starling Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 about the AI revolution in banking.

The summit, taking place Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI, banking automation and payments.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

High interest rates boosted Starling Bank’s revenue 51% for the year ending March 31, according to the its June 12 earnings report.

Gill will speak on Monday, Oct. 7, at 1:15 p.m. (GMT+1) on the panel “The AI revolution in banking: A roadmap for the future.”

She joins Robert Schulze, head of pricing and risk model infrastructure at UniCredit Bank.

During the session, panelists will discuss:

AI use cases within financial services;

The realities of ROI on automation spend; and

AI governance.

