NLB Banka’s Vucic joins Bank Automation Summit Europe speaker faculty

NLB Banka Chief Data Officer Sonja Vucic will speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 about the importance of quality data.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together industry experts to discuss bank automation, AI, payments and data.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

This year has been described as “the year of financial data intelligence” by fintech MX Technologies, and financial institutions including Barclays, Citi and JPMorgan Chase are investing more in their data strategies.

In May, Slovenia-based NLB Banka announced its business strategy for 2030 which includes an upgraded data platform and migration to the cloud to support the bank’s digital-first operating model, according to an NLB Banka presentation. The bank plans to invest 170 euros to 200 million euros in its technology stack over the next five years.

Vucic will speak Monday, Oct. 7, at 3:15 p.m. (GMT+1) on the panel “The data imperative: Pursuing a clean data future.”

During the session, panelists will discuss:

Data management protocols;

Creating a data-first strategy; and

Storing data.

Apply to speak and register here for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.