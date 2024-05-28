J.P. Morgan Payments tech leader to be fireside speaker at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024

Jean-Marc Thienpont, managing director of omnichannel and biometric solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, will be featured in a fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. GMT +1.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at the Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI and banking automation.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

During the fireside chat with Thienpont, he will discuss:

Technology and automation trends;

Approaching innovation based on consumer needs; and

Streamlining payment experiences through omnichannel offerings and biometric capabilities.

Earlier this year, J.P. Morgan Payments rolled out its omnichannel checkout solution which taps biometrics to create a streamlined shopping experience, Thienpont previously told Bank Automation News.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.