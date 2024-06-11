Barclays payments leader to speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024

Ross Jones, global head of corporate payments at Barclays, will speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 about the instant payments landscape in the European Union.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at the Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI, banking automation and payments.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

Barclays acquired retail giant Tesco’s consumer banking operations for $757 million in February.

Jones will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. GMT+1 on the panel “The evolution of instant payments in Europe.”

He joins Christian C. H. Luckow, managing director, tribe lead for payments at Danske Bank.

During the session, panelists will discuss:

Instant payments regulation;

Real-time infrastructure; and

Selecting the right tech vendor.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.