Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 Announces Strategic Partnership with DIGITALEUROPE

Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with DIGITALEUROPE, the leading trade association representing digitally transforming industries in Europe. This partnership aims to amplify the impact of both organizations in driving innovation and excellence in European banking and digital sectors.

Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024, scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at the Hilton Frankfurt in Germany, brings together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in banking automation. The summit provides a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration, focusing on accelerating digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency within the banking industry.

DIGITALEUROPE, with its extensive network of corporate members and national trade associations, represents over 45,000 businesses that operate and invest in Europe. Its mission is to foster a policy and regulatory environment that supports the growth and competitiveness of Europe’s digital technology industry.

Through this partnership, DIGITALEUROPE will provide comprehensive media coverage and promotional support for Bank Automation Summit Europe, highlighting the critical role of automation in the future of banking, leveraging its robust membership.

“We are thrilled to partner with DIGITALEUROPE, a leading voice in the digital transformation landscape,” said JJ Hornblass, CEO of Bank Automation News, which produces Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024. “This collaboration will not only enhance the visibility of our event, but also provide our attendees with valuable insights and perspectives from some of the most influential players in the digital industry.”

Ray Pinto, Senior Director for Digital Transformation of DIGITALEUROPE, added, “We see Bank Automation Summit Europe as the platform for all stakeholders to understand the role of digital technologies for the future of banking and finance. We are excited to support this initiative and look forward to contributing to the discussions on how automation and digital technologies can reshape the banking sector for the better.”

For more information about Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024, please visit bankautomationsummit.com. For more details on DIGITALEUROPE and its initiatives, visit digitaleurope.org

About Bank Automation Summit Europe:

Bank Automation Summit Europe brings together banking professionals, technology providers, and industry experts to discuss the latest advancements and trends in automation. The summit offers a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration with a focus on driving digital transformation in financial institutions. Bank Automation Summit Europe is an offshoot of the Bank Automation Summit in the US, both of which are produced by Bank Automation News and Royal Media, a New York-based information company.

About DIGITALEUROPE:

DIGITALEUROPE is the leading trade association representing digital transformation in Europe. With a network of over 45,000 businesses, DIGITALEUROPE advocates for policies and regulations that support the growth and competitiveness of Europe’s digital technology industry.

Early-bird registration is now available for the inaugural Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 7-8! Discover the latest advancements in AI and automation in banking. Register here and apply to speak here.