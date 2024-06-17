Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 agenda is live

The inaugural Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 will be held Oct. 7-8 at the Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, providing attendees with global insights regarding automation, AI and emerging technologies in the financial industry.

This bank technology event brings together C-suite executives and industry experts to discuss approaches to technology, the latest in banking automation and all things AI. Attendees can expect networking experiences and insightful discussions about the latest developments in this tech-driven industry.

View the full event agenda here.

Fireside chat, demo challenge and more

The summit will feature Jean-Marc Thienpont, managing director of omnichannel and biometric solutions at JP Morgan Payments, who will sit down for a one-on-one fireside chat to discuss automation trends, developments and strategies on approaches to crucial technology.

In addition, the 2024 Demo Challenge at the event will feature live technology demonstrations from cutting-edge startups from around the world. One startup will be named the Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 Demo Challenge winner.

Startups may apply to participate in the 2024 Demo Challenge here.

During the two-day event, Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 offers the chance for attendees to hear from industry leaders through panels and presentations with an opportunity to participate in roundtable discussions and live audience Q&A.

Take part in an event that offers a better understanding of the AI revolution in banking, how to pursue a clean data future, personalization across banking products, regulating AI and the evolving payments landscape within the global banking industry.

Register now for early bird pricing to Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.