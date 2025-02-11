Wells Fargo Head of Strategy Hemal Nagarsheth to speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025

Hemal Nagarsheth, head of strategy for wealth and investment management COEs, banking, lending and trust at Wells Fargo, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on March 3 in Nashville, Tenn.

Bank Automation Summit 2025, taking place March 3-4, brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics and technologies within the industry.

Nagarsheth, a tech industry veteran and former business consultant who joined $1.9 trillion Wells in April 2024, will speak on the panel “Generating Returns on AI Investment” on Monday, March 3, at 9:15 a.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Panelists will discuss:

Rules for effective AI, cloud strategies and implementation;

ROI for automation, AI tech spend and agentic AI; and

Gen AI and financial services applications.

Nagarsheth joins Dominic Cugini, chief transformation officer at KeyBank; Danielle Jennings, practice director for intelligent automation at Primus Software; Jude Schramm, executive vice president and chief information officer at Fifth Third; and Ninish Ukkan, chief technology officer at Arvest Bank.

Wells’ AI initiatives

Wells plans to invest $900 million in technology to reduce risk and enhance customer service, the bank said in its Jan. 15 earnings call.

The bank in March 2024 also established a generative AI council to study development and use cases for gen AI for automating internal tasks.

Additionally, Wells is collaborating with tech firms to expand its services. The bank and AI-driven cloud platform Derivative Path teamed up last month to provide community banks with foreign exchange payment APIs to deliver real-time FX rates.

