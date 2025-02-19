JPMorgan’s McCown to speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025

Matthew McCown, executive director of the data and analytics team at J.P. Morgan Payments, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, at 10:45 a.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Bank Automation Summit 2025, taking place March 3-4, brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics and technologies within the industry.

View the full agenda here.

McCown, who joined the $4 trillion bank in 2018, will speak on the panel “Opportunities for banks in digital banking solutions for SMBs” to discuss:

Data-driven intelligence for SMB clients;

AI utilization for SMBs; and

How banks can serve as tech providers for SMB clients.

McCown will be joined by Mark Williams, senior vice president and head of business banking treasury management at Citizens Bank; Jennifer Taylor, senior vice president and head of commercial digital at Axos Bank; and Sharif Alexandre, executive vice president and chief technology officer at ConnectOne Bank.

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, McCown was a global markets head for the cross-asset structuring group at Societe Generale and also was a trader at Beachhead Capital Management.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.