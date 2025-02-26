First Bank of the Lake’s Grandner to speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025

AnaLiza Grandner, chief payments officer at Osage Beach, Mo.-based First Bank of the Lake, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, at 9:05 a.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Bank Automation Summit 2025, taking place March 3-4, brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics and technologies within the industry.

Grandner joined the $1.6 billion bank in 2023. She previously held leadership roles at Cross River Bank, most recently as head of the payroll protection program. She will speak on the panel “Finding financial success in the new regulatory-mandated open banking.”

The discussion comes at a pivotal time for the financial services regulatory landscape, with former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra replaced by Jonathan McKernan. McKernan previously served on the board of director for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Jan. 8 approved the Financial Data Exchange’s application to issue open banking standards.

Open banking requirements include:

Free data access for customers and authorized third parties;

Security protocols to protect consumer data; and

The right for consumers to revoke data access at any time.

Panelists will dive into the implications of new open banking rules for FIs, discussing:

The evolution of embedded finance;

How to ensure FIs are providing modern, compliant and seamless payment processing; and

The state of open banking compliance.

The panel will be moderated by American Fintech Council Chief Executive Phil Goldfeder and includes fellow panelists:

Steve Bishop , executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Old Missouri Bank ;

Jim McCarthy , founding member of the CFPB and founder and chairman at financial services consulting firm McCarthy Hatch; and

Ethan Geiling , strategic financial Institution partnerships lead at Plaid .

