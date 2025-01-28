Citizens Bank’s Mark Williams to speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025

Mark Williams, senior vice president and head of business banking treasury service at Citizens Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on March 4 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bank Automation Summit 2025, taking place March 3-4, brings together experienced industry leaders and pioneering startups for two days of collaboration and discussion about emerging topics and technologies within the industry.

View the full agenda here.

Williams, who joined Citizens in June 2020, will speak on the panel “Opportunities for banks in digital banking solutions for SMBs” on Tuesday, March 4, at 10:45 a.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Session panelists will discuss:

Data-driven intelligence for SMB clients;

AI utilization for SMBs; and

How banks can serve as tech providers for SMB clients.

Williams joins Jennifer Taylor, senior vice president and head of commercial digital at $22.9 billion Axos Bank on the panel.

Prior to his role at Citizens, Williams spent 14 years at $1.9 trillion Wells Fargo, where he held several leadership roles, according to his LinkedIn.

Citizens’ SMB solutions

The $219 billion Citizens has launched several products to address the needs of its business clients. For example, Citizens’ Cash Flow Forecasting product, launched in 2023, enables SMBs to forecast their cash flow up to 12 months in advance.

The bank this month unveiled its 2025 Tapping Our Potential program, a plan to invest in AI, digital technologies and data analytics to streamline bank processes and improve customer retention.

Joanne Wyper, executive vice president and head of digital and operations for Citizens Commercial Banking, will also join Bank Automation Summit 2025. She will speak on the panel “What’s new in digital assistants: Implementing AI for better returns and efficiency,” on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:15 a.m. CT.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.